Hearts debrief: Stephen Kingsley moment you may have missed

Player of the match

John Souttar, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley were outstanding at the back, restricting Aberdeen to very few opportunities at one end – while creating chances and scoring both goals between them at the other. Kinglsey gets the nod not only for goal, but also for a through-ball and whipped cross in the first ten minutes which ought to have resulted in goals. He defended superbly and was a threat going forward. The 27-year-old must be in contention for Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad when it is announced next week.

Defining moment

Kingsley’s goal came at a perfect time, on the hour mark, to make it 2-0. It was also the culmination of hard work done on the training ground to get more out of set pieces. Using John Souttar as a shield as he made his run, the defender’s incredible leap and power header from six yards flew past Dons keeper Joe Lewis before he could see it and energised the home support.

Tactical observations

Robbie Neilson tweaked the shape to four at the back on Saturday and last night. The result? Two wins, two clean sheets. It is probably more to do with personnel than shape, with Craig Halkett’s return to the heart of the defence for the last two games no coincidence. He is a rock. The back four isn’t all that different from the regular back three, with right-back Nathaniel Atkinson pushing forward when Hearts have the ball and everyone else sliding across into their familiar back three positions. It’s fluid, but the understanding they all have of each other’s roles and positions means it works well.

Moment you may have missed

The outstanding Stephen Kingsley celebrates his headed goal against Aberdeen

When Beni Baningime was caught on his heels on the halfway line in the 24rd minute, allowing Christian Ramirez to get to the loose ball first and toe poke it past him, Hearts were wide open and vulnerable. The Aberdeen striker had a clear run in on goal. Or so he thought. Out of the corner of his eye came Kinglsey, making a superb recovery run from a left midfield position to steal the ball off the Dons striker as he drove towards the edge of the box. It must have been tempting, and may have looked better for the cameras, for the left-back to attempt a slide tackle, but he stayed on his feet, emerged with the ball and retained possession for Hearts. It was one of crucial challenge from the 27-year-old in one of his best displays in a maroon shirt.

Ref watch

Steven Walsh had a wretched night. Robbie Neilson lambasted Lewis Ferguson for diving and tricking the referee into awarding Aberdeen a penalty, but the man in the middle was in a good position and got it badly wrong. The decision to disallow Aberdeen’s goal for an apparent arm on the back from Declan Gallagher on Ellis Simms was also a strange one. That was one of the few bad calls that went in the Jambos´ favour.

