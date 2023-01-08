Hearts debrief: Zander Clark continues strong start, Robert Snodgrass goal changes game, formation change at the break

Player of the match

Take your pick from any of Zander Clark, Toby Sibbick and Kye Rowles. They were really the only Hearts players who could be described as being “good”. Even then Sibbick and Rowles didn’t look too sure of themselves in the first half as the former was a bit shaky in possession and the latter struggled to deal with Curtis Main, but they were each much improved after the break. Clark can therefore get the nod for a full 90-minute performance. He didn’t have to make any saves you wouldn’t have expected him to make, but he dealt with things confidently and commanded his box fairly well.

Defining moment

Kye Rowles has a headed attempt during the first half of Hearts' 1-1 draw with St Mirren in Paisley. Picture: SNS

It’s definitely Robert Snodgrass’ goal. Before then, even with the change in formation at the half, there looked like being only one winner. Suddenly Hearts are level through a cross-cum-shot and it’s a completely different game. So many members of the away side improved after that moment, including Snodgrass himself who started to find pockets of space and dictate play in the manner we’ve been used to this season. St Mirren retained a threat but Hearts looked the more likely to win it.

Ref watch

Referee Chris Graham sent Marcus Fraser packing in injury-time after the defender tried to hurdle a tackle but was too careless in where he put his feet, landing with both on Jorge Grant and earning a deserved red for endangering the safety of the Hearts midfielder.

Benefit of hindsight

Before the match this writer wasn’t surprised to see Hearts sticking with the 3-4-3 despite the absence of Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday meaning they had to play Alan Forrest at left wing-back. It feels daft in hindsight not to change it to the 4-4-2, which we saw in the second period, from the start in such circumstances, but the system had been working so well in recent games that it’s understandable Neilson wanted to change it, especially the way Lawrence Shankland and Josh Ginnelly had been linking with each other.

