News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
7 minutes ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
26 minutes ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
42 minutes ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
2 hours ago McFly announce huge UK tour including Edinburgh, Usher Hall show
17 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK

Hearts decide Celtic's ticket allocation for Tynecastle with the Premiership title on the line

Supporters from Glasgow will head to Edinburgh in their numbers, but only so many will be allowed into the ground.

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Hearts will allocate Celtic fans two sections of Tynecastle Park’s Roseburn Stand for the potential Scottish Premiership title decider between the teams on Sunday, May 7. The Edinburgh club have decided to grant the same number of tickets as Celtic’s previous league visit to Gorgie in October, leaving the rest of the Roseburn for home supporters.

In total, 1,264 seats will be set aside for fans of the Parkhead club. They will be housed in sections L and M of the away stand, although demand will be significantly higher given Celtic can secure the league title if they beat Hearts on the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Scottish Professional Football League yesterday announced their post-split fixture list, which sends Celtic to the Capital in the first round of games. The match kicks off at 2.15pm in front of the Sky Sports television cameras and is always a high-octane encounter. Tensions are expected to run even higher with the Scottish Premiership title on the line and police in Edinburgh will be on high alert as a result.

Most Popular

Hearts reduced away ticket allocations for Celtic and Rangers by more than 60 per cent ahead of season 2021/22. The Glasgow clubs previously got the entire Roseburn Stand, which seats 3,396 people, for league matches. Now it is only Hibs who are given the whole away end. The Capital clubs have an agreement in place to allocate a full stand to each away support for every derby.

Celtic fans occupied the whole of Tynecastle’s away end for March’s Scottish Cup quarter-final, but Hearts will prioritise their own support for league matches given some hold season tickets in the Roseburn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Celtic fans got the full Roseburn Stand at Tynecastle for March's Scottish Cup tie against Hearts.Celtic fans got the full Roseburn Stand at Tynecastle for March's Scottish Cup tie against Hearts.
Celtic fans got the full Roseburn Stand at Tynecastle for March's Scottish Cup tie against Hearts.
Related topics:CelticSupportersTynecastlePremiershipScottish Professional Football LeagueEdinburghGlasgowScottish Premiership