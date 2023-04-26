Hearts decide Celtic's ticket allocation for Tynecastle with the Premiership title on the line

Hearts will allocate Celtic fans two sections of Tynecastle Park’s Roseburn Stand for the potential Scottish Premiership title decider between the teams on Sunday, May 7. The Edinburgh club have decided to grant the same number of tickets as Celtic’s previous league visit to Gorgie in October, leaving the rest of the Roseburn for home supporters.

In total, 1,264 seats will be set aside for fans of the Parkhead club. They will be housed in sections L and M of the away stand, although demand will be significantly higher given Celtic can secure the league title if they beat Hearts on the day.

The Scottish Professional Football League yesterday announced their post-split fixture list, which sends Celtic to the Capital in the first round of games. The match kicks off at 2.15pm in front of the Sky Sports television cameras and is always a high-octane encounter. Tensions are expected to run even higher with the Scottish Premiership title on the line and police in Edinburgh will be on high alert as a result.

Hearts reduced away ticket allocations for Celtic and Rangers by more than 60 per cent ahead of season 2021/22. The Glasgow clubs previously got the entire Roseburn Stand, which seats 3,396 people, for league matches. Now it is only Hibs who are given the whole away end. The Capital clubs have an agreement in place to allocate a full stand to each away support for every derby.

Celtic fans occupied the whole of Tynecastle’s away end for March’s Scottish Cup quarter-final, but Hearts will prioritise their own support for league matches given some hold season tickets in the Roseburn.

