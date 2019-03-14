Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona has signed contract extension, Craig Levein confirms

Have your say

Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona has signed a contract extension manager Craig Levein has confirmed.

The new deal will keep him at the club until the summer of 2020.

Hearts' Clevid Dikamona has signed a one-year contract extension with the club. Picture: SNS/Kenny Smith

The Congolese international has made 21 appearances this season, scoring once, after signing as a free agent in September.

Dikamona has become a popular figure among the Hearts support with his all-action defensive displays and his personality on social media.

The 28-year-old formed a fine defensive partnership with Jimmy Dunne when John Souttar and Christophe Berra were out injured earlier in the campaign.

He also put in a memorable performance in the 1-0 win at Easter Road at the end of December.

Levein also confirmed that the club are interested in signing Livingston centre-back Craig Halkett on a pre-contract agreement.

