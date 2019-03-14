Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona has signed contract extension, Craig Levein confirms

Hearts defender Clevid Dikamona has signed a contract extension manager Craig Levein has confirmed.
The new deal will keep him at the club until the summer of 2020.
The Congolese international has made 21 appearances this season, scoring once, after signing as a free agent in September.
Dikamona has become a popular figure among the Hearts support with his all-action defensive displays and his personality on social media.
The 28-year-old formed a fine defensive partnership with Jimmy Dunne when John Souttar and Christophe Berra were out injured earlier in the campaign.
He also put in a memorable performance in the 1-0 win at Easter Road at the end of December.
Levein also confirmed that the club are interested in signing Livingston centre-back Craig Halkett on a pre-contract agreement.
