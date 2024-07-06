SNS Group

Centre-back is facing the most important pre-season of his career

Nobody need tell Craig Halkett the stats. Two years of injury problems left him distraught and facing the most important pre-season of his career this summer. He managed 11 appearances for Hearts last season, and just eight the year before. A fresh start free of fitness concerns is absolutely essential.

Critics claiming Halkett is too injury-prone are not difficult to find after hamstring and knee problems destroyed his campaigns in 2022/23 and 2023/24. A clean-up operation earlier this year after 12 months out with a ruptured cruciate ligament helped the imposing centre-back regain fitness. He has been training fully since late April and, now 29, is ready to compete on the pitch once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's been a hard couple of years,” he admits. “During the off-season, people were asking: 'Are you looking forward to pre-season?' Your normal answer is: 'No.' This year, I was actually looking forward to it because I haven't actually done pre-season for two years. It's not until you miss out on one that you realise how important it is.

“In the last few years I've been trying to play catch-up. As hard as you work with the coaches, physios and sports scientists, I don't think you can every replicate what the squad do during pre-season. Playing catch-up was kind of my story for the start of the last two seasons. Obviously, it didn't work out for me. I kept breaking down. Since I got my tidy-up operation at the start of April, my knee is feeling brilliant and my fitness is feeling good. I'm raring to go.

“I'm older now and I understand how football works. In my position, it's definitely the most important pre-season. I'm not daft. The boys who played there last year did really well. It's not a case of me getting fit to play games and just expecting to come straight back into the team. I know I'm going to need to work really hard and fight for my place. That's something I'm going to enjoy and I'm looking forward to doing it.”

Halkett doesn’t pay much attention to negativity surrounding his injury troubles. Football supporters can be cruel and unforgiving at times, as he has discovered. Suggestions that he cannot avoid injury for any proper length of time are out there, and he has grown accustomed to dealing with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn't really bother me, I don't go looking for it,” he says. “Your mates see it and your family see it and they obviously bring it up. You've really got to just have the blinkers on. You can't let anything like that affect you. You are a footballer, you want to come in, train every day and play games. You don't mean to get injured.

“In my case, a lot of it is freak tackles. It's not muscle injuries or something you can blame on fitness or training or not doing the right things. I've obviously had one of the worst injuries you can get in football. It's just about getting your head down, working as hard as you can, and doing everything you can on and off the park to stay as fit as possible.”

Does he now feel the need to prove he is not injury-prone? “No, not really. All you focus on is getting fit. Once you are fit, it's not something you think about. When I first came back from my knee, I didn't think during games: 'Oh, I don't want to get injured again.' I was just trying to play with a freedom.

“When you have been out for so long, it's going to take a while to get back to where you were before in terms of performance. Getting injured again wasn't at the front of my mind, nor was proving to people that I could stay fit for five months, 10 months, two years. You know what I mean? I was just concentrating on the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mentally, this has definitely made me a lot stronger. I'd only had injuries of six to seven weeks maximum before this, so I hadn't had anything major long-term. I feel mentally stronger. I think I also have a much better understanding of the game, which comes with age as well. I must have watched 300 or 400 games of football while I was out. That's all I was doing. I'd watch anything that was on during the week as well as all our games.

“You start to look at the game and think how you can play better or change your game. Along with all that and stuff off the field, you realise because you are getting older than you start to do things a wee bit differently. Maybe do wee bits of extra stuff to help your recovery and to get stronger as you get older.”

With Hearts now at their pre-season training base in Tenerife, Halkett is hoping weeks and weeks of training and workouts will pay off. His last competitive outing was in the February’s Scottish Cup victory away at Airdrie. He worked through the close season with individual fitness coach Kevin Kelly to ensure he was in the best possible condition for reporting back to Riccarton.

“I obviously missed the end of last season after the Airdrie game. I essentially took my rest for a few weeks at that time. I trained with the squad for the last four weeks of the season, took a week off and then worked four to five days a week for the last few weeks. I've rested enough over last 18 months, not through choice but through injury. I didn't feel I needed much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the rest of the boys, you take the first couple of weeks off and then spend another couple getting back into it. You give yourself a tough couple of days before you come back in, just so you are ready. It's definitely important to take a good bit of complete rest at the start, especially this season with no winter break. We will have international breaks but once we are back playing on 3 August, we are working right through until May. You won't have those two or three weeks off. Everyone is still working hard.

“I’ve done a bit of it [individual training] before but this was the first time with Kevin. He worked really closely with Baz [McKay] over the last few years. Before, I've leaned on coming back in here and working with the coaches here. We have our B team in right through the summer but with travel and him being based in Glasgow, it was easier. It was something different and it was enjoyable. It definitely gives you that little head-start.

“You need to come back ready to go nowadays. You don't want to be coming back being behind everyone else, using the first three or four weeks to just get your base fitness back, then you need touch, passing and positional stuff. Getting a touch of the ball a few weeks before coming back in, and then getting straight back into it, you definitely feel a lot better.”

He rejoins what is the most competitive Hearts squad for many years under head coach Steven Naismith. One which is preparing for European league-stage matches through to December at least. “Yeah, definitely. We have had a few meetings already, talking about the aims, goals, formations and things like that,” says Halkett. “One of the things Naisy touched on was that, last season, only once did we play the same starting XI back-to-back. The coaches here like to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad