Hearts defender Craig Halkett recovers quickly from awkward introduction to Scotland training

The 26-year-old Jambos defender got his first call-up by Steve Clarke for the friendly against Poland at Hampden Park on Thursday night and away to either Wales or Austria next week.

Gordon, 39, who has 64 caps, was delighted to see his Gorgie mate alongside him at the Oriam training base in Edinburgh and was impressed by how the former Livingston centre-back recovered from his baptism of fire – being nutmegged by Kieran Tierney early in the first training session.

The Scotland goalkeeper said: "It is very daunting, especially when KT rolled it though his legs after 30 seconds.

Scotland's Craig Halkett and Ryan Jack training with Scotland at The Oriam

"That wasn't the introduction he was looking for, but he has been excellent in training.

“I know he is enjoying it and I hope he gets the cap that his performances for Hearts deserve.”

Halkett has been on fine form for the best defence in the Scottish Premiership outside of Celtic and Rangers.

He has struck up a great partnership with Stephen Kingsley in recent weeks while John Souttar – who was given a late call-up to the squad in November – is sidelined.

Gordon added: "I am very pleased for him. He has had a great season at Hearts, great to play alongside and is really developing as a top quality centre-back, delighted he has got a chance and he has done well in training in the first two days.

"It is definitely a step up coming up to international level and he has handled it well so far and I am sure he will continue to do that and he has done well in training to put himself in the manager's thoughts."

Scott McKenna and David Marshall withdrew from the squad on Monday, which prompted Halkett and Zander Clark's call-ups.

Scotland captain and Liverpool left-back Robertson has Covid, while QPR striker Dykes is struggling with an injury.

"There is hope that they will be back involved at some point," said assistant coach Steven Naismith. "When that is will be determined by the clubs and the protocols that are in place.”

