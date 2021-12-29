Hearts defender Craig Halkett's scan results revealed after ankle injury

Hearts defender Craig Halkett had his ankle scanned.

Scan results have shown that the central defender suffered no damage when he twisted his ankle during the 2-1 win against Ross County on Boxing Day. He was forced to hobble off five minutes into the second half of the match but has now received the all-clear.

Hearts are confident he will be fit to face St Johnstone in their first match following the cinch Premiership’s rearranged winter break. That takes place on Tuesday, January 18, at Tynecastle Park. Striker Liam Boyce could also return from a calf problem by then.

Halkett has been a consistent performer in the centre of a three-man defence for the Edinburgh club this season. He remains an automatic starter when fit and is expected to continue as a key part of the team during the second part of the season.

The 26-year-old’s long-term future remains unclear as he is one of many Hearts players out of contract at the end of the campaign. Talks have taken place regarding a possible extension, but so far they have not reached a conclusion.

Clubs in Scotland and England are monitoring the situation having become aware of Halkett’s situation and the potential to sign him on a pre-contract agreement.

Hearts signed Halkett on a three-year deal from Livingston in summer 2018 under former manager Craig Levein. He was captain of the West Lothian club and quickly became a mainstay at Tynecastle Park.