Frankie Kent wants Hearts to seize the initiative and take the game to Celtic in an effort to upset the Premiership leaders. Sunday's match at Tynecastle Park will be the first time the Englishman has encountered the Glasgow club and he is relishing the opportunity.

He believes concentration and focus will be key for Hearts against a technical Celtic team under Brendan Rodgers. "I think so. They play a certain style of football and we probably haven't come up against that this season as much - maybe in the European games. We've got to go in with confidence for our gameplan and try and stick to it as much as possible, go full steam ahead," said Kent.

The former Peterborough United centre-back is also anticipating a reunion with the Celtic coach Gavin Strachan. "He was my assistant coach at Peterborough. It will be good to see him. We had a good relationship and he helped me a lot, which was nice of him," explained Kent.

"He was just very hands-on with me. When I came up I was at Colchester, the league below, and then went up to League One. He was always helping me, in terms of the technical side, and also watching video with him and stuff like that. Just little bits of learning. I can’t really thank him enough for what he helped me with."

Strachan, son of Gordon, was assistant to Darren Ferguson, son of Alex, at United. “I found out that Scottish link as soon as I signed, so that was good," smiled Kent. Now plying his trade in Scotland, he knows Hearts are expected to mount a challenge in games against Rangers and Celtic. They play both Glasgow teams in succession over the next two weekends.

"Yes. We know how much of a big team Celtic are. They are a very good team with very good players, but we don’t want to be be there just to make up the numbers," said Kent. "We’re there to win the game. It’s three points, that’s all it is. I think we’ve got to reiterate that to ourselves, that it is three points, and we should be doing everything to try to win the game and set out our gameplan.

"It’ll be my first taste of playing them back-to-back. I’ve spoken to the boys, they’ve experienced it all, and it’s one to look forward to. I don’t think you should be looking at it any other way, really, testing yourself against probably the best two teams in the country at the minute. I’m just looking forward to it."