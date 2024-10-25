Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunday’s Edinburgh derby is one the Australian will relish

Cutting comments are par for the course as a Hearts player visiting Easter Road. Edinburgh derby matches are not for those of a nervous disposition, after all. Kye Rowles has received more than a few taunts from Hibs fans and is expecting more on Sunday. The Australian and his team-mates view them as inspiration.

“I don't mind it, to be honest. Sometimes it's funny,” he said. “They come out with good shouts so I like it when they get creative and stuff. Usually I just cop ‘ginger’. So that's a bit boring. No, look, sometimes it spurs you on. I know for all our boys, we'll be spurred on by getting booed and things like that. I just can't wait to be in there.

“It's good. It gets you going. Gives you a lift in energy. Especially late on, or if you're struggling for a period in the game and you hear that, you get a little burst of energy and that little kick of fight that you need. It gets you going, definitely.”

Thankfully, Hibs forward Martin Boyle doesn’t join in when people are insulting his international team-mate. “Not really. We whisper to each other and that,” said Rowles. “We don't really want to get caught talking to each other on the field because that wouldn't be very good. We give ourselves a bit of stick before and after the game. It's all good fun.”

A Hibs-Hearts fixture doubling as a bottom-of-the-table encounter is something of a rarity, but that is the reality this weekend. “I think we're both fighting to keep each other down there, so hopefully we can get the win,” said Rowles. “I said it before, anything can happen on derby day. Whoever wants it the most on the day is going to get the three points.

“We know it's going to be a tough ask. We know what the atmosphere is like and what the game is going to be like. We just want to turn up and play our game. We've shown a different style of football, I think, in the last two games. We just want to bring that intensity and be on the front foot and put in a performance the same as the last two games.”

Those previous two fixtures are the only two Neil Critchley has taken charge of since being appointed Hearts head coach. He oversaw last Saturday’s 4-0 league win over St Mirren and then the 2-0 midweek victory against Omonoia Nicosia in the UEFA Conference League. Despite flying all over the world on club and international business, Rowles is relishing the packed fixture schedule.

“It’s a massive result on Thursday. I don't mind the games, to be honest. That's what we're paid to do, play football and playing the big games as well,” he said. “Playing in Europe is a dream, especially as an Aussie kid. I missed out the first European campaign [through injury] when I was first here two years back. I was just itching to get into European football and give it a crack and test yourself. It's been great.

“To be honest, playing games is better than training. Don't tell the gaffer that. But no, it's good fun. We've got the squad depth to be able to handle all these games. We had a fair few changes on Thursday and I'm not sure what we'll do for Sunday, but it doesn't matter who's in there. I know the boys that are in there will do a really good job.

“It is hectic, don't get me wrong, especially with the international windows. We've had three in three months consecutively so it is pretty hectic. But, you know, we get treated very well by federations and then by our staff here as well. Maybe if I get injured, touch wood, I might have a complaint, but for now I'm just enjoying the games. Keep them rolling, I reckon.

“You get used to it. You're a bit of a zombie when you're travelling, especially back to Oz. But when you step on the pitch, you know what your job is and you just get it done. I'll just put the headphones on [during flights], ignore everyone else and try and sleep as much as possible. Move around when you're awake and just make sure you've got some good shows [to watch] because it's a long time.”

Two wins under a new manager with six goals scored and none conceded imbues Hearts with a fair deal of confidence heading across the city. “We just want to build on that. Obviously, the game is Sunday and we're taking it game by game. We're in a pretty tricky [league] position at the moment, so we just want to focus on what comes next. Thursday was really great, but we've got to focus on Sunday now.

“You can't really say when results aren't going your way and you're losing so many games on the bounce that you're in good form. I think you'd probably be a bit delusional if you think that. But look, if we're getting clean sheets, then that means we're doing our job and that's all I want to do. I give my best for the team and hopefully it's enough to win the game.

“We're obviously still not at the 100 per cent confidence that we'd like to be. I don't think you could be in the position that we're in. We're just building that confidence, building that trust with each other. Obviously, it's a new system so we're still working out the system that the gaffer wants us to play, ironing out the kinks, trying to make sure that we're as close to perfect as possible. We just want to focus on just being at our best as much as possible. Sometimes you have an off day, but if you can minimise them, then we'll go a long way.”

Rowles has tasted defeat once in four visits to Easter Road. He remembers losing and has no intention of repeating the experience. “Yeah, unfortunately. It's not a bad record. Hopefully we can build on it again on Sunday,” remarked the centre-back.

“Like I said, it's going to be a tough game. There's a lot on the line. No-one wants to be at the bottom. Even though we're both down there, that's actually a lot to play for. You just don't want to be down there. It's not a good feeling. Hopefully we can build on the momentum we've got this week.”