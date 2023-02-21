Hearts defender targeted by Bonnyrigg Rose to boost their League Two campaign

The 19-year-old left-back is out of contract this summer and Bonnyrigg would like a loan deal until the end of the season. They could then move to sign him permanently but it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached.

Premiership players are allowed to make loan moves to lower-division clubs this month even though the transfer window closed at the end of January. Bonnyrigg have been keen on Watson for some time and are hopeful of some movement in the coming days.

The defender is one of five young players whose contracts will not be renewed at Tynecastle Park. The others are midfielders Scott McGill and Aidan Denholm plus right-back Cammy Logan and centre-back Arron Darge. McGill, Logan and Denholm were recently loaned out to lower-league clubs in order to play first-team football.

Watson remains a regular with Hearts B in the Lowland League but Bonnyrigg hope he could make the step up to League Two. He previously impressed on loan at New Dundas Park during season 2020/21 before subsequent short-term moves to Stirling Albion and East Fife.

Bonnyrigg are currently sitting bottom in the fourth tier of Scottish football after five defeats in their last six games, but remain just a point behind second-bottom Albion Rovers after 24 games. They won promotion from the Lowland League last season to secure a historic place in the Scottish Professional Football League and have 12 games left to avoid finishing bottom and entering the pyramid play-off for the second season in a row.

Manager Robbie Horn, a former Hearts defender, signed a number of players during January in the hope of climbing the table, including forwards Zander Murray from Gala Fairydean Rovers and Alieu Faye from Civil Service Strollers, plus goalkeeper Paddy Martin, winger Robbie McGale and midfielder Aaron Arnott. But after conceding 40 goals in 24 league games the left-back area is still one he wants to strengthen by luring Watson to Midlothian.