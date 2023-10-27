Hearts defender Toby Sibbick in talks over an international call-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts defender Toby Sibbick has held talks with Ugandan football officials about an international call-up. The Federation of Uganda Football Associations [FUFA] want the Englishman to represent the country of his mother's birth and he is keen to explore the option.

Sibbick mum, Doreen, is a Ugandan national and the player is eligible to play for the African side through FIFA's parentage rule. Uganda's interim coach Morley Byekwaso and his predecessor Milutin Sredojevic both wanted to name Sibbick in their squads, but he must wait for paperwork to be processed and lodged with the relevant authorities.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Isleworth, West London, revealed that Uganda have been in contact with him for some time. "It’s come up a couple of times with the previous manager and the new one, but it is a long process because my mum has got to prove that she was born in Uganda and get all the documents sent," he said.

"She would have to send her passport off and stuff like that. There have been some talks, not so much in the last few months, but it is a long process to show that you qualify for that nationality. It’s a conversation that we have had [as a family].

"Uganda have qualified for AFCON before, so it would be good to play on the international stage. At the moment it has gone a bit dry. We have been talking to them about it for ages. My mum has to go back to Uganda to get everything sorted and then it gets sent on from there. So I think we will have to wait and see.

"I have been to Uganda a couple of times. The last time I went I was about 10 years old so I haven’t been for a while. I definitely want to go back but it is tough because my mum works, so it’s hard to go back with her."

Before the process can proceed further, Sibbick's mother must apply for a Ugandan passport. "My mum has to go back and she will have to get her birth certificate and things like that sent off. She has got a UK passport now so she will have to get a Ugandan passport while she’s there, wait for it, and then send it off. Then we can prove that she was born in Uganda and that I am [eligible] as well.

"She says if I want to go for it, she will fully support me and it’s the same with my dad as well. If it does happen, then it would be really good."

Sibbick would become only the second Hearts player to represent Uganda after David Obua, who wore maroon between 2008 and 2012. "I’ve heard of him. It would be great to play for your country and it would be good experience to play against good African teams too. We just have to wait and see," said the centre-back.

"When I’ve been speaking to them, they know that I’ve got Ugandan in me. They’ve asked if my mum has a Ugandan passport, which she hasn’t. They can’t call me up until that’s sorted.

