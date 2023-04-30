Ciara Grant’s 93rd minute penalty cancelled out Sam Kerr’s first half goal to give the Edinburgh side a valuable point in the race for fourth place. The Midlothian side only picked up their first-ever point against the Glaswegian giants in January but less than four months later, the side have already repeated this success. This is much to the credit of Hearts who managed to see out an onslaught from Rangers attack in the last 10 minutes to dramatically pick their moment to seize an point.

“In the last 10 minutes we were under the coff more so than the rest of the game,” Forsyth told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Credit to Cailin [Michie] for winning another penalty. She worked hard and the player pulled her down which allowed Ciara Grant to put another one away. It’s great for us. The draw was a testament to our hard work. At times we were really caged in our own half but we were just all working for each other and keeping an eye on our player. Defensively, we did deserve a point out there.”

The 19-year-old was one the key players for the visitors as she made the left wing her own throughout the game. Her runs were a constant threat to the Glawegians as the newly crowned Young Player of the Season for the Edinburgh side made her presence known to 2021/22 SWPL champions. “I have been playing in the middle for the past few weeks and I was just knocking the ball by people,” she added. “I don’t know if there was much skill, I was just chasing it down and just trying to get the ball as far away from our goal as possible.

Monica Forsyth has been named Hearts Young Player of the Season. Credit: Hearts Women