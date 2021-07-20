Hearts 'disappointed' with crowd allocation for Premier Sports Cup clash with Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Hearts say they are disappointed not to be able to welcome more fans to Tynecastle on Sunday

Scottish Government guidelines allow for 2,000 spectators to attend matches but teams can apply for permission to host larger attendances at matches following a season of closed-doors games.

City rivals Hibs were also dealt a blow when they were permitted just 4,700 supporters for Thursday night's Europa Conference League second qualifying round first-leg match against FC Santa Coloma despite applying for just under 10,000.

A statement from Hearts read: “The club has been granted permission to welcome up to 3,023 supporters to Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup fixture against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Tynecastle.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Based on current Scottish Government guidelines, the capacity for our final Premier Sports Cup fixture on Sunday would have been 2,000 supporters. Following an application for an increased capacity, however, we have been advised by Edinburgh City Council that up to 3,023 Jambos can now attend Sunday’s match.

“The club is obviously disappointed with the capacity figure granted. Having submitted a detailed application to Edinburgh City Council which took into account all guidelines and regulations, we had hoped to receive the full capacity dispensation that we sought.

"We will continue discussions with the relevant parties with a view to obtaining a further increased capacity for the first league game of the season.”

Hearts will use a ticket ballot to determine which supporters will receive tickets for Sunday’s match.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.