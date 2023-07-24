News you can trust since 1873
Hearts discover 10 potential opponents ahead of Europa Conference League draw

Hearts have discovered their ten potential opponents for the Europa Conference League ahead of today’s third qualifying round draw.
By Craig Fowler
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST

The separate groupings were made on Monday morning with Frankie McAvoy’s men set to square off against some strong competition for a place in the play-off round.

Nineteen-time Turkish champions Fenerbahce are a possibility, along with Norwegian heavyweights Rosenborg, Dutch side FC Twente and Belgium’s last 16 Champions League representatives from the 2022/23 campaign, Club Brugge.

The unseeded Tynecastle side will face the winner of one of these ties:

Hearts competed in the group stages of the Europa Conference League last season. Picture: SNSHearts competed in the group stages of the Europa Conference League last season. Picture: SNS
Fenerbahce (TUR) v FC Zimbru Chisinau (MDA)

Club Brugge (BEL) v AGF Aarhus (DEN)

FC Twente (NED) v Hammarby Fotboll (SWE)

HNK Rijeka (CRO) v KF Dukagjini (KOS)

Crusaders FC (NIR) v Rosenborg BK (NOR)

Those matches are set to take place on Thursday, July 27 and Thursday, August 3. The third round two-legged ties begin the following week.

The draw takes place at 1pm UK time.

