Sunday’s crowd beat last season’s 3,508 at Tynecastle to ensure the derby smashed the record crowd for a women's game at the stadium. Despite the game not breaking the SWPL record set in last November’s game at Easter Road, both sets of fans were on form, producing a vocal atmosphere throughout the game.

“We did improve from the last time we played Hibs at Tynecastle” Hearts manager Eva Olid told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Last season it was about 3,500, so today doubled that.“It was tough today because there's an important men's match happening. We knew it would be a difficult weekend to attract a lot of people. When we played at Easter Road it was during the World Cup so there was no men's game on. That helped a lot to attract people. There was a lot of things happening this time. To get 7,000 with all the events happening, I don't think that's a bad number.

The game had over 12,000 tickets secured before the game however, the match’s clash with the League Cup finals as well as the Six Nations which may have resulted in a reduced numbers. Despite this, the stadium continued to rock for both teams as they pushed their team to their limits in an attempt to get local bragging rights.

The crowd paid tribute to Hibs owner Ron Gordon who passed in the week. Credit Michael Hulf

Hibs have picked up a loyal fanbase over recent weeks now travelling home and away with the team. Dean Gibson’s side continued to have a vocal backing today throughout the game as they picked up a good point on the road.

"We've got a brilliant fanbase who follow the women's team and not just in numbers but in terms of vocal support”, Gibson added. "One thing I'd like to see the women's game get better at is vocal followings and make the games feel like football games.

