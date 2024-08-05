SNS

The Tynecastle side are striving to reach the tournament’s group phase

Hearts were drawn against Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih from Ukraine or Czech side Viktoria Plzen in today’s Europa League play-off draw. The winners of that tie will take on the Tynecastle side for the chance to progress to the tournament’s new-look league phase - which carries a financial reward upwards of £6m.

UEFA staged the draw at their headquarters in Nyon this afternoon and Hearts are guaranteed two difficult matches regardless who they face. The first team drawn out of the bowl will play the first leg at home and the second away. Any change to this is rare but will be confirmed by 5pm today.

Since Hearts were drawn second, they are scheduled play the first leg away from home. Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih are not permitted to stage UEFA matches in Ukraine due to Russia’s invasion, so they are playing European ties in Kosice, Slovakia. Should Plzen prevail, then the Tynecastle side will be heading to Czech Republic. Steven Naismith and his players are guaranteed a tough test either way.

The play-off first-leg games are scheduled to take place on Thursday 22 August, with the return legs on Thursday 29 August. Kick-off times will be confirmed by Friday 9 August. Hearts will progress to the Europa League’s new-look league phase if they are successful over both legs. If not, they have a parachute into the Conference League which would earn them more than £5m in prize money.

Hearts finished third in last season’s Premiership but enter Europe in the Scottish Cup winners’ place because holders Celtic are in the Champions League. The Europa League play-off is evermore lucrative due to the aforementioned parachue, guaranteeing Hearts at least six, possibly eight ties against continental opposition over the coming months.