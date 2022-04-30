Hearts dressing room quiet but Tynecastle side are unbeaten in 10 games

Manager Robbie Neilson admitted the home dressing room was quiet despite his team extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to ten matches.

With stadium announcer Scott Wilson on the microphone for the final time after 20 years in the role, Hearts had to settle for one point instead of three as County’s pursuit of European football continued.

“It’s nice to have that [unbeaten run] but we wanted to win and we didn’t do it. There is a quietness in the dressing room,” admitted Neilson. “We had all the fans coming, paying for their tickets, it was Scottie’s last day and we wanted to get the win but we didn’t quite get it. There’s a disappointment in there.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think you could call it frustrating. We huffed and puffed a wee bit. The start of the game was 200-miles-per-hour, we kick it, they kick it and they were was no real control. I thought once we got some control in the game there were opportunities to score, opportunities to make that final pass and we were just weren’t quite there today.

“County have been doing well this season. They had a difficult start but in my opinion they were always going to come good because they are well set up, have got good energy and they have good options on the bench as well so it is no surprise to me that they are in the top six.

“They defended really well, they had loads of blocks around the box. Although they never created a lot of chances they had some counter-attacks. It’s up to us to score a goal, they’re coming to Tynecastle and I’m sure Malky Mackay will be delighted with the point with the position they’re in.

“We’re disappointed not to take the three. Sometimes that happens.”

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson and Ross County's Malky Mackay.

Mackay, the County manager said: “A point at Tynecastle is a terrific point against the third-best team in the country. We have to be happy with three draws against them this season.