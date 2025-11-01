A professional Hearts performance was more than enough to see off a uninspired Dundee side comfortably at Tynecastle to send Hearts nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Pierre Landry Kaboré netted twice to get his first goals in maroon while Tómas Bent Magnússon also grabbed his first for the Jambos and Lawrence Shankland added to his tally for the season. The Gorgie outfit now have a nine day break before Dundee United visit Edinburgh in their next Premiership fixture.

Derek McInnes made three alterations to the team that started their last six fixtures with Michael Steinwender, Landry Kabore and Blair Spittal replacing Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley and Claudio Braga. Dundee had the best chance of the match up to that point on 28 minutes as Cameron Congreve cut in from the right and got a well struck effort off which took a slight deflection off a Hearts head on its way to goal and grazed the top of the cross bar as it went out for a corner.

Hearts responded less than five minutes later as Milne again found space down the left and cut back to Lawrence Shankland who had dropped deep and been left in acres of space just outside the Dundee penalty area. With more than enough time to pick his spot the skipper drove the ball low and hard into the far bottom corner for the opening goal.

The Jambos doubled their advantage five minutes later with a corner kick from Milne that was met first by Oisin McEntee who rose highest and flicked it towards the six yard line where Landry Kabore was on hand to stab home from close range. The Burkinabé forward celebrated his first goal for Hearts with a knee slide in front of the home dugout, a high five and hug from manager Derek McInnes and a salute to the main stand.

Hearts came out swinging at the start of the second half with Shankland and Cammy Devlin both having efforts from the edge of the area comfortably held by McCracken in the Dundee goal. The pressure paid off after some neat passing in the final third saw the ball come to Blair Spittal whose shot was initially well saved by McCracken but the Dundee stopper could only tip it onto the woodwork and the rebound fell to Kabore at close range who tapped it home for his second and the Jambos' third of the afternoon.

Dundee had the ball in the back of the net though Simon Murray but as the visiting captain wheeled away in celebration he was faced with the assistant's offside flag as the Tynecastle crowd enjoyed a course of jeers directed at the former Hibs forward. A short and swift VAR check confirmed the decision.

Hearts made a triple change in the 69th minutes as Kabore, Milne and Spittall were replaced by Braga, Kingsley and Magnússon. Hearts won a corner after a free kick from Alexandros Kyziridis was touched behind by McCracken and from the set piece the hosts netted their fourth and Dundee failed to clear the delivery which allowed the substitute Magnússon to pounce and drive the ball home from inside the melee for his first goal in maroon.

There was almost a cherry on the cake for the home fans as fellow substitute Claudio Braga had a 93rd minute chance to make it 5-0 but was denied by a good save from McCracken. Here is how we rated the players on the afternoon:

1 . Alexander Schwolow - 6 A quiet afternoon for the German who didn't have a save on any real note to make. 6/10 grade a reflection on not really being called into action.

2 . Oisin McEntee - 7 Great flick on to Kabore for the second goal of the afternoon and was a physical presence in both boxes.

3 . Harry Milne - 8 One of Hearts best players on the day. Plenty of threat down the left. Good drive and cut back for Shankland's opener. Great delivery from the corner for McEntee to head on to Kabore for the second.

4 . Stuart Findlay - 7 Like McEntee, a physical presence in both boxes and was more than happy to deal with Dundee's numerous attempts to go long after turning over possession.