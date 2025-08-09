Hearts got their season off to a great start on Monday night, with a comfortable 2-0 win over Aberdeen. Hearts netted first through a Graeme Shinnie own goal, before a brave header from Stuart Findlay sealed all three points.

Dundee United haven’t had a bad start to their season either, a respectable 2-2 draw at Falkirk with help from goals from Max Watters and Ivan Dolcek helps keep maintain their momentum with a big European tie around the corner.

As Hearts prepare for their trip to Tannadice on Sunday, let’s take a look at a combined Hearts and Dundee United XI, based on each players transfermarkt value: