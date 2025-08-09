Hearts and Dundee United combined XI according to transfer experts as Edinburgh club dominate Tayside rivals

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 9th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

A combined XI according to transfer experts of the two sides that face off on Sunday afternoon

Hearts got their season off to a great start on Monday night, with a comfortable 2-0 win over Aberdeen. Hearts netted first through a Graeme Shinnie own goal, before a brave header from Stuart Findlay sealed all three points.

Dundee United haven’t had a bad start to their season either, a respectable 2-2 draw at Falkirk with help from goals from Max Watters and Ivan Dolcek helps keep maintain their momentum with a big European tie around the corner.

As Hearts prepare for their trip to Tannadice on Sunday, let’s take a look at a combined Hearts and Dundee United XI, based on each players transfermarkt value:

transfermarkt value: £520,000

1. GK - Yehven Kucherenko (Dundee United)

transfermarkt value: £520,000 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
transfermarkt value: £1,040,000

2. RB - Vicko Sevelj (Dundee United)

transfermarkt value: £1,040,000 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
transfermarkt value: £1,040,000

3. CB - Michael Steinwender (Hearts)

transfermarkt value: £1,040,000 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
transfermarkt value: £693,000

4. CB - Frankie Kent (Hearts)

transfermarkt value: £693,000 | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Dundee United
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice