Hearts take on Dundee United this weekend in their latest Premiership quest.
It’s a huge match in their ambition to be a top six side this season, but also in terms of keeping pace with their fifth-placed foes from Tannadice in a European sense. There is good news on the injury front for Hearts ahead of the game that precedes the final game of the season pre-split versus Motherwell.
Head coach Neil Critchley said: “I’m excited. We're attacking these games with positivity and optimism. I've never been involved in a split before, so it's sort of like building towards the end of the season, but you've still got a bit of the season to go. It's exciting. We know what we need to do. It's in our hands, which is a positive. We know we have two tough fixtures, but it's all to play for.”
Here is the latest team news for the Hearts vs Dundee Utd clash.
