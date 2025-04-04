Hearts vs Dundee Utd team news: Verdict on seven stars as injury report paints a positive Tynecastle picture

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 4th Apr 2025, 14:37 BST

Here is the latest when it comes to Hearts vs Dundee United team news.

Hearts take on Dundee United this weekend in their latest Premiership quest.

It’s a huge match in their ambition to be a top six side this season, but also in terms of keeping pace with their fifth-placed foes from Tannadice in a European sense. There is good news on the injury front for Hearts ahead of the game that precedes the final game of the season pre-split versus Motherwell.

Head coach Neil Critchley said: “I’m excited. We're attacking these games with positivity and optimism. I've never been involved in a split before, so it's sort of like building towards the end of the season, but you've still got a bit of the season to go. It's exciting. We know what we need to do. It's in our hands, which is a positive. We know we have two tough fixtures, but it's all to play for.”

Here is the latest team news for the Hearts vs Dundee Utd clash.

Has been back in training but in the doubt category for the weekend's game

1. Stephen Kingsley (Hearts) - doubt

Has been back in training but in the doubt category for the weekend's game | SNS Group

Expected to miss out with an ankle problem

2. Declan Gallagher (Dundee United) - OUT

Expected to miss out with an ankle problem | SNS Group

Knee injury will have him out for weeks.

3. Gerald Taylor (Hearts) - OUT

Knee injury will have him out for weeks. | SNS Group

Has had a leg injury but back in training this week with no issues to report.

4. Jamie McCart (Hearts) - BACK

Has had a leg injury but back in training this week with no issues to report. | SNS Group

