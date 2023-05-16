While the 6-0 loss to Rangers might have been one to forget, it will certainly be a game that lives long in the memory of Fargie and Chomczuk. The pair were both second-half substitutes against the Glaswegians being brought in the 18-player squad after successful seasons for both the Under 18s and Under 16s teams. Youngster Erin Sheehan also made an appearance in the second period as Hearts continue to develop their upcoming stars.

“They’ve been knocking on the door over the last couple of weeks and we have had to call a couple up,” Burt explained. “A few of them had been training with the first team so we weren’t just bringing them up for the sake of bringing them up. I thought Fargie came on and made a real difference and then Chomczuk came on as well. Sheehan has been with us from last season as well. To come on, I thought that Fargie maybe had more of an impact because she had more time on the pitch and she certainly did have that impact.”

Many of Hearts regular stars were left out of the team last weekend after the congested fixture schedule finally caught up with them. However, with the squad now having a full week to prepare for the next fixtuee, Burt is hopeful more will be back. “Now we have got the full week of preparation we can properly rest and recover and then manage people accordingly,” he added. “We should hopefully have three or four back.”