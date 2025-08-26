A pair of Hearts starlets will mix it amongst talents from a host of top clubs.

Two Hearts talents will feature for Scotland U21s next month, as the latest squad is revealed.

Goalkeeper Liam McFarlane and striker James Wilson have been included in Scot Gemmill’s squad of 24 as preparation begins for the latest UEFA U21s European Championship qualifying campaign in September. The team will travel to Uherske Hradiste to face Czech Republic on Friday and then return home for coming up against Portugal four days later at Motherwell’s Fir Park.

Joining the Hearts pair in the squad are talents from the likes of Rangers and Celtic plus other Scottish sides. Rising stars from south of the border like Sheffield United attacker Ryan One and Leeds United prospect Rory Mahady are also given international recognition at the start of the 25/26 season.

Wilson was called up to Steve Clarke’s senior side for June’s matches with Iceland and Lichtenstein, having been capped earlier in the year in a 3-0 Nations League defeat against Greece, coming off the bench. He started the weekend’s match with Motherwell in the Premiership but head coach Derek McInnes hooked him at half time, as the game eventually panned out a 3-3 draw.

Wilson started three out of Hearts’ four Premier Sports Cup group games but was limited to second half sub appearances in the club’s first two Premiership matches against Aberdeen and Dundee United. McInnes said after the Premier Sports Cup last 16 penalty shootout defeat to St Mirren where Wilson was an unused sub: “I had thought about putting Wilson on but I knew Oisin McEntee was struggling and Harry Milne started to flag a bit [in extra-time],” he said. “You need to be sure you don't use all your subs. James will be absolutely fine. We were mindful towards the end of players going down. Oisin went down with cramp, Harry came off with cramp, and we already used three subs at half-time including Beni [Baningime].”

McFarlane meanwhile is back at Hearts amid injury issues in the goalkeeping department with Craig Gordon and Ryan Fulton. He was loaned out to Alloa Athletic after an impressive spell last term at East Fife as they earned promotion to League One, signing extended terms in Gorgie this month that will last until 2028 after being recalled.

McInnes said: “Liam's had the benefit of going out on loan this season and it's been really positive up until now. It wasn't something we wanted to do and recall him, but we need to thank Alloa for their understanding and the co-operation with that as well. Andy Graham has done a good job with Liam but we feel that, by getting Liam back, we're bringing him back to provide competition.”

Scotland U21s squad in full

Aidan Borland - Aston Villa

Ben McPherson - Celtic (on loan to Partick Thistle)

Callan McKenna - AFC Bournemouth

Cameron Gardner - Grimsby Town

Colby Donovan - Celtic

Daniel Kelly - Millwall

David Watson - Kilmarnock

Dire Mebude - KVC Westerlo

Dylan Smith - Ross County

Emilio Lawrence - Manchester City

Findlay Curtis - Rangers

James Wilson - Heart of Midlothian

Jeremiah Mullen - Dunfermline Athletic

Kristi Montgomery - Blackburn Rovers

Liam McFarlane - Heart of Midlothian

Luke Graham - Dundee

Matthew Anderson - KV Kortrijik

Miller Thomson - Dundee United

Robbie Ure - IK Sirius

Rory Mahady - Leeds United

Ruairidh Adams - Dundee United (on loan to East Fife)

Ryan One - Sheffield United

Sam Cleall-Harding - Dundee United

Ts’oanelo Lets’osa - Partick Thistle