Hearts secured a strong 3-0 win over Dundee at the weekend.

There are now just two games left before the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season draws to a close and the focus starts to turn to the summer transfer window.

The Jambos are sitting strong in third place, having banked 66 points from 20 wins and six draws so far. They are 11 points ahead of Kilmarnock in fourth and 23 above rivals Hibs with their final two games to play. Hearts will play their penultimate game of the season against St Mirren on May 15th before wrapping up the campaign at Tynecastle against Rangers, who now look down and out of the title race.

Steven Naismith’s players have put in strong performances this campaign and have earned themselves and him a lot of praise in recent months. WhoScored continues to rank the highest-rated players in Scotland’s top division to make the ultimate XI, and we’ve put together the latest.