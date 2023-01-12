Hearts duo Scott McGill and Cammy Logan return from loan spell at Kelty Hearts
Scott McGill and Cammy Logan have returned to Hearts from their loan spell at League One side Kelty Hearts.
McGill, who will be 21 later this month, made 12 appearances for the Central Park side in League One and scored once. The midfielder, who came through the ranks in Gorgie after playing for Hutchison Vale and Tynecastle as a youth, is out of contract this summer and has made four senior appearances for Hearts. He scored four goals in 38 outings on loan at Airdrie last season and signed a one-year extension with Hearts in March 2022.
Right-back Logan, who will also turn 21 later this month, made 14 appearances for John Potter's Kelty in the first half of the season and will is also out of contract this summer. He was highly rated after coming through the ranks at Spartans and made his senior Hearts debut at the end of 2017/18. He has previously had loan spells at Cove Rangers and Edinburgh City.