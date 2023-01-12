Hearts duo Scott McGill and Cammy Logan return from loan spell at Kelty Hearts

McGill, who will be 21 later this month, made 12 appearances for the Central Park side in League One and scored once. The midfielder, who came through the ranks in Gorgie after playing for Hutchison Vale and Tynecastle as a youth, is out of contract this summer and has made four senior appearances for Hearts. He scored four goals in 38 outings on loan at Airdrie last season and signed a one-year extension with Hearts in March 2022.