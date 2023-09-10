Hearts toothlessness in front of goal returned as a below-average performance saw them out-matched in the Edinburgh derby.

In front of a noisy Tynecastle crowd Hearts were unable to find their usual rhythm in, as they fell flat in the Edinburgh derby with a 1-0 defeat. It was a chance for the hosts to really establish themselves as the dominant team in the capital after an impressive rise over the past year which saw them unbeaten in the last four derbies.

Yet, as the weather turned in Edinburgh, so did the performance of the team with the Jambos’ suddenly returning to their previous goal-shy curse that was a burden to them for so long last season. Despite seemingly overcoming such worries at the start of the campaign, with Eva Olid’s side hitting seven goals in their first two games, Hearts just couldn’t find the back of the net despite some golden chances.

Kathleen McGovern was unable to replicate her early form in August and despite some magic on the wing from Georgia Timms, Hibs’ net remained locked down tight. As the game lingered, a goal was looking less likely from the hosts, especially in the second period with developing attacks causing little worry for Hibs’ defensive pair Leah Eddie and Poppy Lawson. However, chances were still there, with those opportunities vital for Hearts to take if they continue to look for a breakthrough into the top three, and eventually the promised land of the Champions League.

Poppy Lawson (left) battles with Danni Findlay (right) to get the ball. Credit: David Mollison

No doubt Olid and the club will be bitterly disappointed after the stage looked to be set for the club to announce themselves as a real, consistent force but instead showed that Hibs are still right on their tails. Positives can be taken from the opportunities they created and commitment to their style despite finding themselves behind. However, if the hosts truly want to establish themselves as a top team in Scotland, they must iron out their inconsistencies in finding the back of the net.

The coming games before the international break will be telling for the Jam Tarts, with a good, goalscoring performance vital. If the side continue to be consistent with their inconsistencies in front of goal, their Edinburgh rivals may end up right on their heels.

GK - Charlotte Parker-Smith - 7/10

Parker-Smith once again had another solid performance in the net. Her saves early on from Jorian Baucom and Mya Christie were vital in keeping the hosts in the game. However, her performance was once again in vain with little she could do about the goal.

RB - Emma Brownlie - 6/10

Up against Hibs’ strong attacking side of Mya Christie and Tegan Bowie, Brownlie kept the pair relatively at bay. However, the duo still found themselves in behind the full-back at times.

CB - Lizzie Waldie - 5/10

Another tough game for the backline as Hibs continued to counter the hosts on the break. As a result, the visitors found themselves in behind a few times, especially late in the first half.

CB - Carly Girasoli - 5/10

As with Waldie, the centre back had a difficult time. Despite not being required to defend as heavily in comparison to the Glasgow City match, she struggled to cut out many of Hibs’ counters before they turned into real threats.

LB - Esther Morgan - 6/10

The fullback kept the right side locked down for the majority of the match with some impressive blocks and interceptions. This trend followed into the late game where she continued to ensure she maintained her discipline and not be caught out of position.

CM - Ciara Grant - 6/10

Despite a promising opening, Grant wasn’t able to truly influence the game to the degree she is capable of. Good pressing from the visitors saw many attacks broken down quickly with the midfielder’s passing sense nullified throughout.

CM - Erin Rennie - 5/10

It was a tough game for the midfielder as Hibs continued to cut out many of the hosts transitions in attack. Defensively, the midfield was caught out a couple of times on the break as Hibs looked to counter.

CAM - Katie Lockwood - 5/10

The former Hibee linked up well with her fellow attackers early in the first half but as Hibs grew into the game, her influence began to diminish.

RW - Georgia Timms - 7/10

It was another great game for Timms who has adapted effortlessly into her new role on the wing. Her combination of strength and pace allowed her to get behind the Hibs backline multiple times and she could have easily had a hat-trick of assists from the first half alone. The 25-year-old certainly shouldn’t have been on the losing side.

ST - Kathleen McGovern - 5/10

The striker had a flurry of changes in the opening exchanges which she will have been disappointed with given her form.

LW - Aimee Anderson - 5/10

Anderson just couldn’t get herself into the game on the left flank before coming on early in the second half. The youngster showed her talent in spells but it wasn’t often enough to make an impact.

Sub - Olufolasade Adamolekun - 6/10

Had some good spells after coming on and was unlucky not to score with her distanced effort. However, as her time at the club grows, there is no doubt she will end up becoming a vital asset for Olid’s side.

Sub - Georgia Hunter - 6/10

Had little time to change the result.

Sub - Danni Findlay - 6/10