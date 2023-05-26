Hearts end-of-season awards for 2022/23: Best player, best individual performance, lowest moment, biggest tactical error

2 . Most Improved Player - Josh Ginnelly

This is a tough one because the second and third best players this campaign without any doubt have been Alex Cochrane and Josh Ginnelly, both of whom could stake a real claim for this honour. Cochrane was a dependable option at full-back and left-sided centre-back last term, but he’s really stepped up his game after signing permanently. He’s much more of an attacking threat, where his energy in bombing forward gives a different dimension and helps get the team up the park quickly. But Cochrane’s signing last summer was celebrated, whereas there wouldn’t have been much consternation had Ginnelly been sold or allowed to leave a year early. He’s transformed since being converted into a striker with an excellent goals-to-games ratio, having been looked upon as an inconsistent and often ineffective winger. Getting him tied to a new deal should be top of Hearts’ list of priorities (behind hiring a new manager) this summer. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group