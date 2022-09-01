Hearts enquire about Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez and Celtic's Mikey Johnston after being offered English Premier League player

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrival of Bojan Miovski at Pittodrie has forced Ramirez, 31, onto the periphery of the squad and Tynecastle officials are interested in bringing him to Edinburgh. However, Aberdeen are reluctant to give an experienced internationalist to one of their main Premiership rivals.

It remains to be seen if that situation changes during transfer deadline day, with Scotland’s summer window due to close at midnight. Ramirez scored 15 goals in 45 games for Aberdeen last season and they would want his vast salary covered as much as possible before agreeing to any loan move.

The player has made only one league appearance so far this season after Miovski joined from MTK Budapest.

Ramirez and defender David Bates could both leave Pittodrie before the deadline if Aberdeen get the right offer. “For the time being they’re contracted to the club,” said manager Jim Goodwin.

“Of course, both of them are disappointed not to be involved and want to play more regularly but there are players in my opinion who are ahead of both of them at the moment.

“Bojan Miovski has proven why we brought him to the club and he is our main No.9 at the moment. And Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart have developed a fantastic partnership.

“Both Bates and Ramirez are used to playing week in, week out, so they will want regular football. Whether they force their way back into my team will remain to be seen. But for the time being, they’re still Aberdeen players and until I’m told any different, that will remain the case.”

Hearts are keen to get players in on transfer deadline day.

Hearts have also made a move for the Celtic winger Mikey Johnston, however he is in talks with Vitoria Guimaraes about a loan switch to Portugal. That is expected to be finalised today.

The Edinburgh club are prioritising a centre-forward and an attacking midfielder ahead of tonight’s deadline. They would also like another centre-back and, if necessary, will look at free agents after the window closes.