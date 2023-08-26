Hearts and Hibs have put together very different starts to the season so far. Hearts have picked up a respectable four points from their first two outings, losing by one goal in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier, while Hibs haven’t picked up any points, and to add insult to injury, the lost 5-0 to Aston Villa in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier during the week.

They will now be forced to play out what will likely be a pretty miserable second leg next week, but not before they get the chance to pick up their first point of the season. Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both Edinburgh clubs.

Devlin commitment

Cammy Devlin has committed to ‘doing anything’ to help Hearts into the Conference League during next week’s second leg.

“Absolutely, I would take a red card as long as it puts the team where we want to be. It’s not about me as an individual and I’m sure all the boys who have had bookings will say the same,” he told the Daily Record. “We’ll do anything, we’ll put our bodies on the line and show that in our performances.

“I definitely try. But it’s not about me. If me getting a booking or a red card means that we go through to the group stage then it’s all good.”

Johnson backing

Former Hearts coach Lee McCulloch believes Hibs should stick with Lee Johnson despite their rocky start to the season.

He told PLZ Soccer: “I like Lee Johnson and I think he has got tactical awareness, look at Sunderland and Bristol City he did well with. So he has got awareness of the game.

“Last season everybody thought he was going to lose his job after the derby 3-0 game. There was a little bit of revolt in the dressing room and the board stuck by him.