Hearts European dates confirmed: Eight games guaranteed - possibly more

The Edinburgh club's reward for securing a Scottish Cup final berth is a place in the Europa League play-off round. Win that two-legged fixture and they will enter the tournament's group stage, lose and they parachute into the Europa Conference League groups.

Either way, Hearts will earn the biggest European jackpot in their history with around £3m awaiting each club simply for taking part in any of the above competitions.

Robbie Neilson and his players will learn their Europa League play-off opponents when UEFA make the draw in early August. The first leg of that tie will take place on August 18, with the second leg on August 25.

Group games in both the Europa League and Europa Conference League take place on Thursday nights, so it is easier to plan ahead for when Hearts’ European section matches will be played.

The first group round of group matches in both tournaments are scheduled for Thursday, September 8, with the second matchday coming a week later on Thursday, September 15.

There are three European nights planned for October: Thursday 6, Thursday 13 and Thursday 27. The sixth and final matchday will take place on Thursday, November 3.

UEFA have squeezed all six group games in before domestic leagues are scheduled to break for the World Cup in Qatar, which starts on November 21.

Tynecastle Park will host European football again this summer.

Hearts are preparing to host European ties at Tynecastle Park for the first time in six years after a remarkable first campaign back in the top flight of Scottish football.

Whether they participate in the Europa League or Conference League groups, finishing first or second would extend their stay in the competition beyond Christmas and into 2023.

They could also remain in European competition were they to finish third in a Europa League group. They would then be eliminated from that tournament and parachute into the Europa Conference League preliminary knockout round.