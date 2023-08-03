Hearts' European opponents confirmed after Rosenborg and Crusaders tie in Trondheim

Hearts will play Rosenborg in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round after the Norwegian club eliminated Crusaders of Northern Ireland in Trondheim.

After drawing 2-2 in the first leg of the second qualifying round tie last week, Rosenborg secured a 3-2 win to progress on a 5-4 aggregate scoreline. They now meet Hearts for the right to reach the competition’s play-off round – the final stage before the group phase.

Hearts are due to travel to Norway next week for the first leg, which will take place on Thursday, August 10, kicking off at 7pm local time [6pm UK]. The return leg is scheduled for Tynecastle Park a week later on Thursday, August 17, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Rosenborg finished third in last season’s Norwegian top flight, the Eliteserien, and currently sit ninth in the 16-team league table. Coach Svein Maalen is in charge of the side on an interim basis. They are 17 games into their league campaign, which runs from April to the end of October, and are expected to provide a stern test for Hearts

The Edinburgh club begin their cinch Premiership campaign on Saturday when they visit St Johnstone. That match kicks off their competitive season, followed quickly by the journey north to Trondheim’s 21,400-capacity Lerkendal Stadion.