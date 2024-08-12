Hearts' European opponents suffer mixed fortunes

NW

Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih and Viktoria Plzen were both in action over the weekend

Hearts’ prospective European opponents suffered mixed fortunes over the weekend as they resumed domestic action following their midweek Europa League meeting. Ukrainian side Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih lost 2-1 to Czech Republic’s Viktoria Plzen in the first leg of the third qualifying round last Thursday, and both clubs were back in league action on Sunday.

Kryvbas suffered a 3-0 defeat at Karpaty Lviv to leave them sitting eighth in Ukraine’s Premier League after two matches. Yuriy Vernydub’s team beat Chornomorets 1-0 on the opening day before that 2-1 European loss against Plzen. Consequently, they have won only two of their last seven competitive games and appear to be off form.

Plzen, by contrast, have momentum behind them ahead of this Thursday’s return leg against the Ukrainians. They enjoyed a 5-0 home demolition of Karvina in the Czech First League at the weekend and now sit second in the table, two points behind leaders Sparta Prague, after four fixtures. They have lost only one of their last seven competitive games and welcome Kryvbas to the Doosan Arena confident of progressing with a 2-1 advantage from the away leg.

Hearts have watched both teams in action as they await the winner in the Europa League play-off. Their 3-1 league defeat at Dundee on Saturday drew criticism for substandard defending, and they travel to Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup this weekend before the play-off first leg away from home the following Thursday.

