Eva Olid insists this is the first time since being Hearts manager that she is not nervous going into the Edinburgh derby.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Jam Tarts take on Hibs for the first time this season at Tynecastle on Sunday as they look to continue their early season form. Recent fixtures between the two sides have been close with three of the first four matchups ending 1-1 last season before Hearts saw out a 2-1 victory at the Oriam in May. It was a massive feat for the side as they got three points against their neighbours for only the second time ever.

Not only did the victory help further consolidate that Hearts are a team that that are here to compete at the top of the table, but it also saw Olid get her first Edinburgh derby victory since taking over in 2021. Previously, the Spaniard admitted that she’d be nervous as her side took on Hibs, yet, as Sunday’s game approaches, the manager explains she is “calm and confident”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have had a really good preseason and a good start to the league,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “In the Rangers game, we have competed a lot and could have got points from that game. We have won three against direct opponents. I am frustrated about the Glasgow City game because we could have given more and tried to win points. In general, we have a good feeling about how everything is going. Out of all the derby weeks that I have had, this is the one I am most calm and confident about.

Eva Olid (left) and Ciara Grant (right) ahead of the Edinburgh derby. (Photo credit: David Mollison/Alamy Live News)

“I am thinking like this is just a normal week where I want the three points. It is true that in my first two seasons, I was nervous about the derby but this time I’m not. I trust my team and I know that they will do everything to try and win the three points.”

Many of the players also share Olid’s thoughts going into the fixture. Last season’s Player of the Year, Ciara Grant was on fine form in many of the Edinburgh derbies last season and even got a late equaliser from the spot in April at Easter Road. With the fixture usually attracting a big crowd, Grant believes that last year’s experiences will only help to put many of the players minds at ease as they prepare for another game at Tynecastle.

“The pitch is looking absolutely glorious out there, it is going to be great,” Grant explained. “We are expecting a good crowd with home and away support. It is just about the atmosphere as well. For us players last year, we were a little bit nervous in the first 45 minutes at home with some pressure the players felt. Sometimes that just happens in these big occasions, but that is an experience they have learnt from last year and they can bring that into the game this weekend.”