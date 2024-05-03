Hearts exclusive: Aidan Denholm reveals how he will fight back

Making 22 Hearts appearances and qualifying for Europe just a year after being emptied by the club is no mean feat. Aidan Denholm has come a long way in 12 months, but that doesn’t mean he is satisfied. Realistic enough to acknowledge that his breakthrough campaign still isn’t finished, he is also mindful of what lies ahead.

New midfielders incoming are just weeks away at Riccarton and Denholm is acutely aware of the need to make his mark ahead of next season. This one isn’t quite done with third place in the Premiership still to be confirmed, and the 20-year-old knows there is plenty work to do.

He has played only twice from the start since New Year and hankers after more game time like many Riccarton colleagues. Yan Dhanda and Blair Spittal have agreed pre-contracts to join Hearts from Ross County and Motherwell respectively this summer, along with the Livingston full-back James Penrice. Dhanda and Spittal in particular offer Denholm direct competition for a midfield berth.

After recovering from the devastation of being released by Hearts this time last year, to winning back a place in Steven Naismith’s first-team squad and then earning a three-year contract, Denholm is confident he has the wherewithal to survive the next challenge. In an exclusive Edinburgh News interview, he explained why supporters have only witnessed a small portion of his true capability to date.

“Obviously there will be players coming in but it’s like that in football. There is always going to be competition,” he said. “In the next few games, I have to put my stamp down and really secure that place. Then I can show the fans what I can do. I think there have been glimpses of it. I don’t think I’ve shown my true self yet but I’m getting there.

“The game that stands out for me is St Mirren at home. That was a really good game for me and the team. I’ve played at Rosenborg, that was a big occasion, there was Celtic away as well. It’s my first season and there are going to be mistakes because I’m young.

“I’ve got to really focus on myself. I’ve shown in glimpses what I can do so it’s about getting the chance again. If we can secure third place and I get that chance, it’s about taking it. Players coming in will bring competition but it’s always been like that through my career so far. Getting a part-time contract here was a competition. Being released and coming back, you just need to show good mental strength. I think I have shown that. I just need to get back into the team and do my stuff now.”

Naismith would have the opportunity to give young players more experience once Hearts secure third place. That may happen this weekend depending on results. Denholm knows opportunities are more likely to open up once the issue is resolved.

“I keep saying this and I’m going to continue saying it: People forget it’s actually my first season,” he smiled. “I want to get as many games as I can. As a Hearts fan, I want to get third place wrapped up and really enjoy it. Kilmarnock is a tough place to go and that point there on Saturday could turn out to be a really good one.

“I’m still learning a lot. This has been a really good season for me individually as well as the team. I’ve contributed and that means if I’m not playing, not in the squad, coming on or starting, I feel I’ve learned so much and I’m going to benefit from it.”

The satisfaction of pairing up in midfield with Macaulay Tait, a fellow Riccarton youth academy graduate, for the final stages of the 0-0 at Kilmarnock is not lost on Denholm. Developing players in-house is something Hearts want to improve, as Naismith has stated publicly on more than one occasion. Denholm and Tait are two products for whom there are high hopes.

“Being in midfield with Macaulay is so good for the Hearts fans to see - two academy boys coming through and showing what they can do in the first team,” said Denholm. “Macaulay has done so well this season and we have both played in a cup semi-final now. It’s really good for the academy. We have loads of boys looking at me and Macaulay and seeing that we are getting a chance. They will too. It shows that the young players here should be ready.”

Hearts left Rugby Park slightly frustrated at garnering only one point rather than three following a dominant performance. Kilmarnock are the only team who could still mathematically beat them to third spot, although the Edinburgh club remain 11 points ahead with 12 left to play for.

“We created a lot of chances, especially in the first half. I thought we played some really nice stuff, albeit we didn’t score,” remarked Denholm. “In the last two games - Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi and then Kilmarnock - the final third is probably where we have let ourselves down. The good thing is we are creating the chances and they are coming from different people.

“He would be raging if I didn’t mention him: Cammy [Devlin] hit the bar, Kenny [Vargas] had one, Shanks [Lawrence Shankland], and [Jorge] Granty had a chance as well. It’s positive play all-round from us although it’s disappointing not getting the goal. It was a good point in the end.”