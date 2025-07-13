Hearts exorcise a European ghost as Lawrence Shankland explains mind games

Premier Sports Cup win helped banish the memory of Belgium

Placing the ball on a sun-bathed penalty spot inside Tynecastle Park on Saturday evening, Lawrence Shankland’s mind instantly took him back to a freezing night in Bruges more than seven months earlier. The striker will never properly forget seeing his penalty-kick soar over the Cercle Brugge crossbar with Hearts 1-0 down in the UEFA Conference League. He certainly won’t forget the brutal criticism emanating from the away end in the aftermath before Cercle went on to win 2-0.

Shankland waited months to exorcise that particular European ghost. There has been a managerial change at Tynecastle and the player’s well-publicised contract saga in between, but finally the moment arrived as season 2025/26 began in the Premier Sports Cup. The scoreline was 1-1 against Dunfermline when visiting goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet was judged to have fouled Hearts winger Alan Forrest inside the box. Shankland put the ball down, eyeballed his former Dundee United team-mate Mehmet and picked his spot.

There was a brief chill down the spine when realising this was his first penalty since that fateful night in the Jan Breydel Stadium. However, he retained composure to slot the ball confidently into the bottom corner of the net. Just to confirm he was back as Hearts’ chief penalty-taker, he did precisely the same thing minutes later with a second spot-kick. There was palpable relief after the 4-1 win. No-one should be in any doubt that Shankland would take the responsibility, though.

“No, no, not at all,” he said. “I think the last penalty I hit was in Bruges, and my brain kindly reminded me of that when I put the ball down. So I was probably concentrating on keeping the ball down so much for the first one. I didn't quite catch it right, but it was right in the corner. When they hit the net you're always happy. It’s good to start with a win in the group-stage first and foremost. I got a couple of goals and four goals for the team as well, so a good day out for us. The fitness is beneficial in that heat and a good result most importantly.

“This competition gives you that opportunity to try and get games and goals under your belt, so I knew I could do that on Saturday. I had a chance right at the start but I hit the goalie and there wasn't too much happening apart from that. There were a couple of moments where the last bit just let us down, but obviously when the penalties came about I was keen to hit them and thankfully I put them away.

“It's never been something I would say no to, hitting a penalty. It’s obviously disappointing when you miss them, but it's not the first one I've missed. It was just the whole thing around that night and the season, how it was going at that time. That blew it out of proportion. I've got no doubts that my record overall is good from the penalty spot. I'm always confident to step up, so no issues.”

Placing two penalties in the same spot just minutes apart is always risky, but Shankland trusted his own inclination as Mehmet dived to the opposite side. “Instinct,” he explained. “It just felt right at the time and, if I'm being honest, I took two steps towards the ball and I was kind of thinking: ‘Where am I going here?’ I think when you're on a second penalty it's a wee bit of a mind game between you and the keeper.

“I’ve obviously played with Mehmet at Dundee United as well, so he kind of knows me. He has obviously gambled on me opening up twice and I just managed to wrap my foot round it at the last minute, so it's just good to see it hit the net. I even considered should I change and let somebody else hit it because it was the first game, but the opportunity was too good to get a second goal. I'm just delighted to see it hit back in the net.”

There is plenty for both teams to improve upon in the weeks ahead. Neil Lennon was, as usual, pantomime villain at Tynecastle and played to the crowd. The Dunfermline manager’s celebrations involved turning to Hearts fans and jokingly rubbing his eyes before the interval when Josh Cooper equalised James Wilson’s early Hearts opening goal. The scoreline remained 1-1 until Shankland converted that first penalty on 77 minutes. He repeated the feet two minutes later, and substitute Stephen Kingsley’s sublime cushioned volley completed the scoring in stoppage-time.

Hearts need more pace and threat out wide, plus extra creativity in central midfield, ahead of the Scottish Premiership season starting next month. Wingers Sabah Kerjota and Pierre Landry Kabore are in Edinburgh to finalise transfer moves, and their captures should help address some of those issues.

“It's really early stages in the season,” Shankland pointed out. “It's the first game and I know it's competitive, but there's still a pre-season feel for boys and they're still trying to find that match sharpness and fitness. These games can obviously be over-analysed because they are competitive and they're good to have that competitive edge, but you can't be too critical of people at this stage of the season. They're still trying to find that fitness and sharpness as I said. I believe we'll get there, it was a good response to bounce back [from 1-1].

“Dunfermline brought a big crowd with them and credit to them. It gave the game a bit of a feel of a cup tie as well, so that helped. Of course, there were a couple of moments where they felt a wee bit on top and the crowd was right behind them. I think, probably due to that, they committed a few bodies forward and that's where we managed to punish them and get the break through the penalties. That swung the game in our favour. The scoreline may be a wee bit harsh in terms of how it reads, but a win is most important and we can be happy with that.”

Portuguese forward Claudio Braga and Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee were the only two of Hearts’ six summer signings to start Saturday’s tie. Braga lined up on the left of a four-man midfield and McEntee was deployed at right-back. Braga was instructed to drift inside to link up with Shankland and Wilson. “He's been good, he's looked sharp in training and stuff,” said Shankland. “You have to give these boys time as well, they're getting used to playing in this environment, this football as well. We'll give them time to settle in, but it's been a bright start for him and hopefully he'll just keep getting stronger.

“It's obviously up to me [as captain] but it's up to all the boys to make these boys feel welcome. I've been there myself when I've walked into a foreign changing room and it can be daunting at times, initially when you first go in. We've got a really good group here, a really welcoming group and that's been the case for everybody that's come to the club in the time I've been here. I'm sure the boys will settle in no bother. The boys that have just come in now, they feel a part of it already. It's a good changing room, so I'm sure they're looking forward to it.”

Shankland completed the 90 minutes despite missing nearly two weeks of pre-season due to protracted contract negotiations. “You’d need to ask the manager but he asked me how it was throughout the half and I felt strong,” explained the forward. “I've got a general fitness that I'm happy with and I believed I could play on, so I felt fine and I'm happy with how the game went. I made my decision [to sign another Hearts deal] a couple of weeks ago now, and I said at the time I stand by it. This is the right thing to do, so as long as I know that in my brain that's the main thing.”

The feeling around Tynecastle is that this is a fresh start with the Derek McInnes era now underway. Whilst Saturday wasn’t scintillating, it seldom is when a new-look team plays its first competitive match. Six new faces, with at least two more to come, need time adjust to different surroundings in another country.

“There has been a lot of change from the end of the season last year,” commented Shankland. “It was disappointing it didn't go how we wanted it to go, but it's important you draw a line under that and move on. I feel we've done that. We're in a good place, we've got a good pre-season behind us, and hopefully we can go and finish this group stage strongly and then go into the league in a good place.”

