Hearts' expected starting XI away to St Johnstone - with curveball selection predicted

It’s not an ideal time to try and end that unwanted streak as Robbie Neilson’s side go into the match with no victories inside 90 minutes in their last three games and only one goal scored across that run.

However, the head coach has been granted extra time on the training field this week in order to work on a couple of things with no midweek fixture for the first time since the winter break, while St Johnstone don’t have problems to seek of their own as they sit bottom of the table with a mounting injury list.