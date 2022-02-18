Hearts' expected starting XI away to St Johnstone - with curveball selection predicted

It’s not an ideal time to try and end that unwanted streak as Robbie Neilson’s side go into the match with no victories inside 90 minutes in their last three games and only one goal scored across that run.
However, the head coach has been granted extra time on the training field this week in order to work on a couple of things with no midweek fixture for the first time since the winter break, while St Johnstone don’t have problems to seek of their own as they sit bottom of the table with a mounting injury list.
Here’s what we reckon the Hearts starting XI will be for the contest...
1. GK - Craig Gordon
The captain will almost certainly start between the sticks.
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
2. DRC - Toby Sibbick
With Craig Halkett still unavailable through injury, Sibbick will get his fifth consecutive start.
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
3. DC - John Souttar
Dissention around his pre-contract with Rangers has died down and fans are once again appreciating Souttar's talents in the back three.
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
4. DLC - Stephen Kingsley
Though the team have struggled a little recently, Stephen Kingsley has kept up his excellent form.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group