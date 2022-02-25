The Hearts players in training ahead of this weekend's match with St Mirren. Picture: SNS

Hearts' expected starting XI away to St Mirren - with return of Tynecastle ace

Hearts travel to St Mirren in the cinch Premiership tomorrow looking to get back to winning ways.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 25th February 2022, 5:39 am
Updated Friday, 25th February 2022, 5:59 am

Robbie Neilson’s men have lost their last three leagues, have went four without victory and have netted only twice across the last five-and-a-third games having been taken to extra-time and penalties by Livingston in the Scottish Cup.

They look to end their recent skid against a Buddies side who are playing in front of their new manager for the first time. Stephen Robinson, who was linked with the Hearts manager’s job before the position was given to Daniel Stendel, takes over from Jim Goodwin after the former boss swapped Paisley for Pittodrie last Saturday.

They’re in great form at the moment, unbeaten in eight games in all competitions.

1. GK - Craig Gordon

The captain will almost certainly start between the sticks.

2. RCB - John Souttar

With Halkett's return, Souttar will shift along to the right of the back three.

3. CB - Craig Halkett

The defender returns to the heart of the back three having missed the last few games with a hamstring injury. Picture: SNS

4. LCB - Stephen Kingsley

Kingsley rounds out the team's impressive centre-back trio.

