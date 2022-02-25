Hearts' expected starting XI away to St Mirren - with return of Tynecastle ace

Robbie Neilson’s men have lost their last three leagues, have went four without victory and have netted only twice across the last five-and-a-third games having been taken to extra-time and penalties by Livingston in the Scottish Cup.
They look to end their recent skid against a Buddies side who are playing in front of their new manager for the first time. Stephen Robinson, who was linked with the Hearts manager’s job before the position was given to Daniel Stendel, takes over from Jim Goodwin after the former boss swapped Paisley for Pittodrie last Saturday.
They’re in great form at the moment, unbeaten in eight games in all competitions.