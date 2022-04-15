Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is looking to win two huge derby matches in the space of a week. Picture: SNS

Hearts' expected starting XI for Hibs semi-final - with predicted change of formation for Edinburgh derby

Hearts are looking to make it two victories from two against their greatest rivals in the space of a week when they take on Hibs in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 15th April 2022, 2:40 pm
Updated Friday, 15th April 2022, 2:56 pm

Robbie Neilson’s men were 3-1 winners at Tynecastle last weekend after rebounding from an early Drey Wright goal to win the contest through an Andy Halliday double and goal from Stephen Kingsley. Repeating the feat at the national stadium will not only book a place for the Jambos in the Scottish Cup final, it’ll also guarantee them eight games in European football next season.

The Hearts head coach is further bolstered by midfielder Cammy Devlin returning from injury to make himself fit and available for Saturday’s match, but will he make the starting XI after Halliday’s heroics last time out?

Michael Smith and John Souttar are not expected to recover in time, while Beni Baningime won’t be back until the end of this year.

Here’s how we think Hearts will line up...

1. GK - Craig Gordon

The captain will be looking for his third clean sheet against Hibs this season.

2. DR - Nathaniel Atkinson

Brought back for the derby last week, the Australia is certain to start at Hampden. It could either be at right wing-back or full-back depending on the shape of the team. We think the latter.

3. DL - Alex Cochrane

Did his chances of earning a start in the semi-final no harm with an excellent defensive performance last week.

4. DC - Craig Halkett

Won the battle last week with Elias Melkersen and will be looking to do the same at the national stadium.

