Hearts' expected starting XI for Hibs semi-final - with predicted change of formation for Edinburgh derby

Robbie Neilson’s men were 3-1 winners at Tynecastle last weekend after rebounding from an early Drey Wright goal to win the contest through an Andy Halliday double and goal from Stephen Kingsley. Repeating the feat at the national stadium will not only book a place for the Jambos in the Scottish Cup final, it’ll also guarantee them eight games in European football next season.
The Hearts head coach is further bolstered by midfielder Cammy Devlin returning from injury to make himself fit and available for Saturday’s match, but will he make the starting XI after Halliday’s heroics last time out?
Michael Smith and John Souttar are not expected to recover in time, while Beni Baningime won’t be back until the end of this year.
Here’s how we think Hearts will line up...