Hearts' expected starting XI for Sunday's visit of St Johnstone - with two predicted changes

Robbie Neilson’s men have faced three difficult fixtures in succession and lost each one narrowly. There were positives to take from every one of those matches despite the defeats, but they’ll need a confidence-boosting victory from this one, particularly with the visit of Kilmarnock in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup coming next midweek.

While Hearts have a strong first XI on paper, even with Craig Halkett sidelined with a hamstring problem, there is still a lack of quality in reserve which may impact how much manager Robbie Neilson can freshen up his side having played three gruelling games in the last nine days.

There is likely to be some sort of change from Thursday’s side, but probably not all that much.

Here’s how we think they’ll line up...

1. GK - Craig Gordon He was rested against Celtic last weekend, but it feels a bit more unlikely it'll happen this time around.

2. DR - Nathaniel Atkinson Atkinson for Stephen Kingsley was arguably the substitution that should have been made on Thursday night.

3. DL - Andy Halliday Is the most likely candidate to come in for Alex Cochrane, who is suspended following his red card at Celtic last weekend.

4. DRC - Michael Smith Kingsley having to come off near the end of the Zurich tie would suggest he won't start at the weekend. Of the options available, Smith is the most reliable.