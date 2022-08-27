Hearts' expected starting XI for Sunday's visit of St Johnstone - with two predicted changes
After the glamour of Europe comes the grind of a 38-game league campaign with St Johnstone coming to Tynecastle on Sunday.
Robbie Neilson’s men have faced three difficult fixtures in succession and lost each one narrowly. There were positives to take from every one of those matches despite the defeats, but they’ll need a confidence-boosting victory from this one, particularly with the visit of Kilmarnock in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup coming next midweek.
While Hearts have a strong first XI on paper, even with Craig Halkett sidelined with a hamstring problem, there is still a lack of quality in reserve which may impact how much manager Robbie Neilson can freshen up his side having played three gruelling games in the last nine days.
There is likely to be some sort of change from Thursday’s side, but probably not all that much.
Here’s how we think they’ll line up...