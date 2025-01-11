Neil Critchley can oversee three successive Hearts wins on Sunday with victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie. After beating Motherwell and Dundee United to start 2025 in positive fashion, the Edinburgh club will hope a result this weekend can take them out of the Premiership’s relegation zone.

Head coach Critchley has key decisions to make with new signings Elton Kabangu and Jamie McCart both available. Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce are also set to leave Tynecastle Park in the next few days, so it remains to be seen what XI Critchley decides on.

Here is our predicted Hearts team for Pittodrie: