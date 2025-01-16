Hearts expected team v Brechin City: New signing to start, goalkeeper decision and midfield dilemma

Tynecastle head coach Neil Critchley won’t tinker too much

If there is a temptation for managers to rest key players and use younger or fringe men in a cup tie against lower-league opponents, Neil Critchley will resist it. Guiding Hearts past Brechin City on Friday night is of paramount importance as the Premiership club visit the Highland League leaders in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Critchley is expected to name a strong starting line-up with Elton Kabangu certain to play a part in the game. The recent signing impressed as a substitute on his debut at Aberdeen last weekend and may start up front at Glebe Park. Critchley must also decide whether to change goalkeeper after Zander Clark signed a new contract, and who should take up position in midfield. Whether that is a four-man or a three-man midfield remains to be seen.

Here is our predicted Hearts XI for the Scottish Cup tie:

1. GK: Zander Clark/Craig Gordon

2. RB: Adam Forrester

3. RCB: Craig Halkett

4. LCB: Jamie McCart

