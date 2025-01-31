Neil Critchley’s 4-4-2 system is bearing fruit for Hearts at the moment as they travel to Dundee unbeaten in six games. Team shape is looking more familiar with each week and players are now understanding what the head coach wants.

Critchley, though, must make at least one change from the team which started last week’s 3-2 win against Kilmarnock. Centre-back Craig Halkett is missing with a hamstring injury, so that could mean a debut for new signing Michael Steinwender. Or it could mean another opportunity for Lewis Neilson, who replaced Halkett after 11 minutes last Saturday.