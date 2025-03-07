The first of four Scottish Cup quarter-finals takes place at Tynecastle Park between Hearts and Dundee as both managers wrestle with some tactical decisions. Neil Critchley and Tony Docherty want a result to take their resepective teams to Hampden Park for the semi-finals, but only one will prevail.

Docherty changed Dundee’s 3-5-2 formation to a 4-3-3 recently in an attempt to arrest a poor run of league results. Critchley also tinkered with his conventional 4-4-2 set-up to install a diamond-shaped midfield. He may well keep that system but could also shunt an extra player up front to make it more of a 4-3-3 up against Dundee’s back four.