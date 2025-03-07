Hearts expected team v Dundee: System tweak and defensive choice for the Scottish Cup tie at Tynecastle

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 7th Mar 2025, 08:00 BST

Neil Critchley’s decisions will be crucial for a huge cup game in Edinburgh

The first of four Scottish Cup quarter-finals takes place at Tynecastle Park between Hearts and Dundee as both managers wrestle with some tactical decisions. Neil Critchley and Tony Docherty want a result to take their resepective teams to Hampden Park for the semi-finals, but only one will prevail.

Docherty changed Dundee’s 3-5-2 formation to a 4-3-3 recently in an attempt to arrest a poor run of league results. Critchley also tinkered with his conventional 4-4-2 set-up to install a diamond-shaped midfield. He may well keep that system but could also shunt an extra player up front to make it more of a 4-3-3 up against Dundee’s back four.

In defence, the Englishman must decide if Adam Forrester should replace Gerald Taylor at right-back. Below is our expected Hearts team for Friday’s night’s encounter:

1. GK: Craig Gordon

SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. RB: Adam Forrester

SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. RCB: Michael Steinwender

SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. LCB: Jamie McCart

SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice