Hearts expected team v Dundee United: Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart and Kye Rowles get priority

Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 4th Jan 2025, 12:00 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2025, 12:00 GMT

Neil Critchley has decisions to make at Tannadice

Elton Kabangu’s work permit, Jamie McCart’s arrival and Kye Rowles’ prospective transfer to America will be uppermost in Neil Critchley’s mind as he prepares Hearts to face Dundee United. Sunday’s trip to Tannadice could see Kabangu make a debut if paperwork is lodged in time, whilst McCart arrived on Friday but Rowles’ days in maroon appear to be numbered.

Critchley has shown faith in the Australian centre-back since arriving at Hearts in October and must now decide whether to keep him in a defence which managed a clean sheet in Thursday’s 1-0 win against Motherwell. McCart’s signing gives the head coach another option should he decide to make a change. Kabangu’s involvement on Tayside, if eligible to play, would more likely be as a substitute.

Here is our predcted Hearts XI to face United:

1. GK: Craig Gordon

2. RB: Daniel Oyegoke

3. RCB: Craig Halkett

4. LCB: Kye Rowles

