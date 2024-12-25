Hearts expected team v Hibs: Players return for the Edinburgh derby

Published 25th Dec 2024, 12:00 GMT

The stakes are high at Tynecastle on Boxing Day

Neil Critchley will pick one of his most important Hearts starting line-ups against Hibs on Boxing Day - and is expected to welcome back Craig Halkett. A minor back problem kept the centre-back out of Sunday’s win against St Johnstone but he is pushing to be fit for the Edinburgh derby.

Critchley, the Hearts head coach, must also decide whether to keep faith with Musa Drammeh on the right side of his attack or recall Kenneth Vargas. The Costa Rican had a reasonable impact after coming on as substitute against St Johnstone, whilst Drammeh has been quiet in his last couple of Hearts appearances.

Below is the expected Hearts team to face Hibs:

1. GK: Craig Gordon

2. RB: Daniel Oyegoke

3. RCB: Craig Halkett

4. LCB: Kye Rowles

