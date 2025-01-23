New signings continue to arrive at Hearts following Michael Steinwender’s signing from IFK Varnamo in Sweden. The Austrian centre-back was the club’s third capture of the January transfer window and more are set to follow.

Norwegian midfielder Sander Kartum is close to finalising his move from SK Brann and Hearts also hope to add a wide player to their squad before the window ends.

Steinwender is joining the first-team squad alongside fellow new recruits Jamie McCart and Elton Kabangu. All three could be involved at some stage during Saturday’s Premiership match with Kilmarnock at Tynecastle Park.

Kabangu marked his first start with two goals against Brechin City in last week’s Scottish Cup tie as James Wilson took a rest. The 17-year-old is pushing for a recall to the team this weekend, however.