Both Kilmarnock and Hearts need points at Rugby Park on Sunday as they endeavour to move away from the Premiership’s relegation zone. After midweek European exertions in Denmark, the Tynecastle side are expected to freshen up their starting line-up.

However, head coach Neil Critchley does not have many options in defence with a number of players out injured. He will shuffle his pack carefully but is missing several experienced figures at the back. He must also decide who should replace captain Lawrence Shankland, who will miss the game through a one-match suspension.