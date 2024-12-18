The Hearts coach Neil Critchley is coping with injury and suspension issues ahead of Thursday’s UEFA Conference League tie against Petrocub, but he is still expected to name a strong starting line-up. With Adam Forrester banned and established faces including Frankie Kent and Stephen Kingsley injured, the Tynecastle manager must decide who is up to the task against the Moldovan champions.

The right side of Hearts’ line-up will be especially intriguing. Daniel Oyegoke is certain to play right-back but, ahead of him, there is a tough battle between Yan Dhanda, Kenneth Vargas and teenager Callum Sandilands. Vargas has featured regularly under Critchley but often flattered to deceive, so Dhanda is likely to find himself with an opportunity in Europe.

There may also be a surprise opening in midfield teenager Macaulay Tait. Captain Lawrence Shankland is certain to slot back into the team after missing Sunday’s William Hill Premiership defeat at Kilmarnock through suspension, but where exactly will he play? And what implications might that have for teenage striker James Wilson? Below is our predicted Hearts line-up for Thursday evening: