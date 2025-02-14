Hearts head coach Neil Critchley faces a number of key decisions when picking his team for Sunday’s Premiership meeting with Rangers. Five new signings arrived during the winter transfer window and they are gradually filtering into the side, which is currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Austrian centre-back Michael Steinwender and midfielder Sander Kartum are challenging for starting slots this weekend after featuring in Monday night’s Scottish Cup win at St Mirren. Cammy Devlin has progressed through concussion protocol so far and will be available if that continues, so Critchley should have plenty options.

Here is our predicted Hearts XI for Sunday: