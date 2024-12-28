Dingwall hosts a critical fixture in the context of the 2024/25 season for both Ross County and Hearts. Sunday’s Premiership match pits 10th against 11th, with both managers facing the pressure brought by battling in and around the relegation zone.

Don Cowie leads Ross County into the match against his former club following a quite superb 3-0 victory at Dundee on Boxing Day. His Hearts counterpart Neil Critchley, though, must rejuvenate players after losing the Edinburgh derby 2-1 to Hibs at Tynecastle.