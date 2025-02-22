Hearts expected team v St Johnstone: Attacking call and right-back decision

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 09:00 BST

Starting XI at McDiarmid Park must be chosen carefully

The first of three games in eight days, Hearts’ visit to St Johnstone on Sunday is a fixture which begins a key period for the Edinburgh club. St Mirren come to Tynecastle Park on Wednesday before the Edinburgh Derby against Hibs at Easter Road next weekend, and head coach Neil Critchley is expected to use his squad wisely across all three matches.

He faces decisions at right-back and in attack against St Johnstone, whilst the availability of Cammy Devlin will also heavily influence how Hearts’ midfield shapes up. There could also be a full debut for a recent signing.

Below is our predicted Hearts XI for McDiarmid Park:

1. GK: Craig Gordon

2. RB: Gerald Taylor

3. RCB: Michael Steinwender

4. LCB: Jamie McCart

